Local restaurant to provide special menu amid government shutdown (AKS-Stock Agency // Shutterstock/AKS-Stock Agency // Shutterstock)
By WHIO Staff

PIQUA — An area restaurant is providing free meals for customers amid the government shutdown.

Lighthouse at the Lock, a family-owned restaurant in Piqua, created a “Daily Bread Menu”, according to a Facebook post.

When ordering off the “Daily Bread Menu,” a server will provide a special menu that includes a main course, a side, and a drink.

To donate a meal, there are envelopes available to place donations, which can be sealed and placed in the mailbox next to the register. The owner said they are working on a system for electronic donations as well.

The restaurant plans to continue this program until the SNAP benefits are fully restored or until they are no longer able to.

