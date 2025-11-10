Local restaurant to provide take-away meals amid government shutdown

ENON — An Enon restaurant is offering free take-away meals for those affected by the government shutdown.

On Mondays until further notice, The Last Queen will be providing meals between 4 pm to 6 pm to anyone, according to a spokesperson.

The meals are limited to one per person.

