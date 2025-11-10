Local restaurant to provide take-away meals amid government shutdown

ENON — An Enon restaurant is offering free take-away meals for those affected by the government shutdown.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- PHOTOS: First snowfall of the season hits the Miami Valley
- 3-year-old child dies after being found in pond
- Teen found with AK-47 at Ohio park after tip from resident
On Mondays until further notice, The Last Queen will be providing meals between 4 pm to 6 pm to anyone, according to a spokesperson.
The meals are limited to one per person.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group