Local road closed indefinitely due to bridge safety concerns

Preble County Line Road Closure (Montgomery County Engineer)
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY/PREBLE COUNTIES — A local road is closed indefinitely due to bridge safety concerns, according to the Montgomery County Engineer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Friday, the Montgomery County Engineer announced that Preble County Line Road between Farmersville Gratis Road and State Route 725 will be closed indefinitely.

TRENDING STORIES:

The reason for the closure is due to bridge deck safety concerns, according to the Montgomery County Engineer.

A signed detour to the east is in place, and access to all residences will be maintained.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!