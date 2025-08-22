Local road closed indefinitely due to bridge safety concerns

MONTGOMERY/PREBLE COUNTIES — A local road is closed indefinitely due to bridge safety concerns, according to the Montgomery County Engineer.
On Friday, the Montgomery County Engineer announced that Preble County Line Road between Farmersville Gratis Road and State Route 725 will be closed indefinitely.
The reason for the closure is due to bridge deck safety concerns, according to the Montgomery County Engineer.
A signed detour to the east is in place, and access to all residences will be maintained.
