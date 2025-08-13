Local school district adds 2-hour delays once a month to 2025-2026 Academic calendar

GERMANTOWN — A local school district has added 2-hour delays once a month to the 2025-2026 Academic calendar.

The Valley View Board of Education approved the change on Monday, Aug. 11, according to a Facebook post from Valley View Local Schools.

The change adds 2-hour delays once a month on the first Monday of each month.

The only exception is Labor Day, making the 2-hour delay fall on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025.

The delays are for staff Professional Development, according to the post.

Updated academic calendars and bell schedules can be found on the district website.

