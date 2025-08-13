Local school district adds 2-hour delays once a month to 2025-2026 Academic calendar

Valley View Local Schools (Valley View Local Schools)
By WHIO Staff

GERMANTOWN — A local school district has added 2-hour delays once a month to the 2025-2026 Academic calendar.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Valley View Board of Education approved the change on Monday, Aug. 11, according to a Facebook post from Valley View Local Schools.

TRENDING STORIES:

The change adds 2-hour delays once a month on the first Monday of each month.

The only exception is Labor Day, making the 2-hour delay fall on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025.

The delays are for staff Professional Development, according to the post.

Updated academic calendars and bell schedules can be found on the district website.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!