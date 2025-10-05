Local school district announces 2-hour delay for Monday

By WHIO Staff

GERMANTOWN — A local school district has announced it will be on a two-hour delay on Monday.

The Valley View School District announced on social media that it will be on a two-hour delay on Monday.

It is for staff professional development, according to the school district.

The school district said that Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) students will be transported from the K-12 campus to CTC at the normal time on Monday morning.

“They will not be picked up from their homes. The afternoon transportation remains the same,” Valley View School District said.

The next scheduled two-hour delay is on November 3.

Visit this website to see the bell schedule.

