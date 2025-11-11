Local school district announces food distribution date for families in need

WEST CARROLTON — The West Carrollton School District’s annual food drive took place from Oct. 20 to Nov.7. Students and staff participated by bringing in non-perishable items that are ready for distribution.

During the food drive, 60 families signed up to receive food assistance, according to a spokesperson.

In addition to all the food that was collected, Meijer donated $500 in gift cards to help cover the cost of turkeys that will also be handed out.

Food pickup is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 15, from 9 am to 1 pm at 430 E Pease Ave. Families can drive up with volunteers there to help load their cars.

Police officers and Firefighters plan to volunteer with loading cars whenever they are not on call.

