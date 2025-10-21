Local school district closed after receiving threat, superintendent confirms

Northridge Local Schools (Courtesy of Northridge Local Schools)
By WHIO Staff

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A school district in Montgomery County is closed on Tuesday due to reports of a threat.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Northridge Local Schools, in Harrison Township, is closed Tuesday, superintedent David Jackson confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

After school Monday, Jackson said he received information about a possible threat.

District officials worked with local law enforcement to determine if the threat is credible.

Jackson said they couldn’t determine if the threat was credible by 9:30 p.m., so he closed all schools out of an abundance of caution.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!