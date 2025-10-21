Local school district closed after receiving threat, superintendent confirms

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A school district in Montgomery County is closed on Tuesday due to reports of a threat.

Northridge Local Schools, in Harrison Township, is closed Tuesday, superintedent David Jackson confirmed.

After school Monday, Jackson said he received information about a possible threat.

District officials worked with local law enforcement to determine if the threat is credible.

Jackson said they couldn’t determine if the threat was credible by 9:30 p.m., so he closed all schools out of an abundance of caution.

