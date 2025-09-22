Local school district closed for the day due to ‘potential threat’

SIDNEY — A local school district has closed for the day due to a “potential threat.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In a notice on their website and in an email to parents, Sidney City Schools announced that they would be closed for today, Monday, Sept. 22.

TRENDING STORIES:

The decision to close was made “after consultation with law enforcement about a potential threat,” according to the notice.

The school district did not specify what the threat was.

“The district is working closely with authorities to investigate the situation thoroughly and ensure the safety of students and staff,” the district said in the notice.

Staff should not report to work, according to the district.

Upper Valley Career Center students can still report to school, but the district will not be providing transportation.

If UVCC students do not have transportation, their absence will be excused, according to the district. Students should call UVCC if not attending today.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group