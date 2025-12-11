Local school district delayed ‘due to icy conditions’

LOGAN COUNTY — A local school announced it will be delayed this morning.

Benjamin Logan Schools wrote in a social media post that they are on a two-hour delay for Thursday.

The school district said this was “due to icy road conditions.”

They are encouraging people to use “extra caution” on the roads this morning.

