Local school district hosts forum to share plans to upgrade buildings with community

During the public forum, Kettering City Schools outlined the critical need for upgrades at the elementary school.

KETTERING — Kettering City Schools is planning significant upgrades to its school buildings.

On Tuesday, the district hosted a public forum to discuss the proposed changes with the community.

The district unveiled its master plan driven by opportunities for state cofunding, the need for new facilities, and the goal of creating future-ready schools.

Indian Riffle Elementary School serves as a primary example, with an estimated $30 million renovation cost, partially covered by 43% state funding.

These include improvements to heating and cooling systems, roofing, electrical systems, technology, and furnishings.

These are among the 15 items identified as needing replacement, receiving the worst grade in their assessment system.

Following the presentation of the master plan, attendees were given a tour of the school to see firsthand the areas in need of renovation.

This was followed by a Q&A session where community members could express their concerns and ask questions about the proposed upgrades.

The proposed upgrades aim to address the pressing needs of Kettering City Schools, with state funding playing a crucial role in making these improvements feasible.

