Local school district introduces new initiative to improve student attendance

Trotwood-Madison City Schools earned a 2 out of 5 ranking, needing support to meet state standards.

TROTWOOD — A local school district is looking to improve student attendance.

Trotwood-Madison City Schools is intensifying its efforts to combat chronic absenteeism by launching new initiatives aimed at achieving 100% student success, according to a school spokesperson.

Building on last year’s progress, where the district reduced its chronic absenteeism rate by 1.2%, Trotwood-Madison is implementing the ‘Every Minute Matters’ initiative.

The program emphasizes the importance of daily attendance through awareness, motivation, and rewards to help students and families understand the link between attendance and achievement, the spokesperson said.

“We know that with attendance comes achievement,” said Superintendent Marlon Howard. “Missing school means missing opportunities. That’s why we are so focused on reducing chronic absenteeism, to create opportunities for our kids, open doors to bright futures, and move closer to our goal of 100% student success.”

The ‘Every Minute Matters’ initiative includes posters displayed throughout school buildings that highlight the value of consistent attendance.

Additionally, a district video features students, staff, and administrators sharing personal messages about why being present matters.

To further encourage students, the district also hosts an end-of-year raffle, giving away prizes such as gaming equipment and other exciting items to celebrate those with strong attendance records.

Together, these efforts create a district-wide culture where attendance is recognized and celebrated, inspiring students to take pride in showing up every day.

With these initiatives, Trotwood-Madison City Schools aims to foster a culture of attendance that supports student success and opens doors to brighter futures.

