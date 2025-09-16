Local school district investigating recent social media posts; Lawyer explains how it can happen

By WHIO Staff

XENIA — A Greene County school district is investigating some of its employees because of their social media posts.

The Xenia Board of Education gathered for a special meeting on Monday to discuss personnel matters.

Parents who attended the meeting told News Center 7 that they wanted the district to hear their concerns; however, a public comment section was not included.

Instead, more than 50 people waited two and a half hours for an answer.

After an executive session, the board members read a statement regarding the investigation into multiple school employees for their social media posts.

“We, as the Xenia Community School Board, are against any type of violence, viewpoints that promote violence, or do not reflect the core values of Xenia Community schools. We are investigating a situation and taking all necessary steps to resolve it. This is a very difficult situation, and we are working hand in hand with our legal team,” a board member said.

The school board wouldn’t clarify how many employees were under investigation or what the posts said.

“People confuse, often, that the First Amendment applies to everything, and it doesn’t. It really implies as a restriction against the government restricting the free speech,” Cedarville University’s Senior Counsel John Hart said.

Hart added that any business, public or private, has the right to make employment decisions based on social media posts.

“It’s their determination, their own discretion to say, in the judgment of the employer, we’re the boss. We get to decide whether it impacts our brand or not,” Hart said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

