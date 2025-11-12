Local school district to make significant cuts after levy failure

FRANKLIN — Franklin City Schools are preparing to make significant budget cuts after voters rejected a school tax levy.

The 1 percent earned income tax proposal would have raised $6.3 million annually for the school district. This could mean that more than 40 staff members and 16 teachers are expected to be laid off, according to our news partner, WCPO.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

State income tax breaks have benefited higher-earning families while Franklin families struggle with rising property taxes, said Superintendent Mike Sander.

Well, when you look at those tax breaks, they have been given to people who make an adjusted gross income of $100,000 or more. The median income in Franklin is for a household is $90,600 and change," said Sander.

A levy has not been passed for Franklin since 2014. With the previous levy in May failing, the district has already cut half-day kindergarten that affected five teachers, reduced bussing to state minimal standards, cut five bus drivers, cut 3.5 administrators, and eliminated several media technicians.

Sander said their expenditures have decreased by 8 percent.

“Once we fully collect the money, which, with income taxes, lags. We would have approved this now, it’s your income tax on calendar year 26, and the majority of that doesn’t come in really, until about April 15 of 2027,” said Sander.

The district is also receiving $1.4 million less from the state this year, and will see another $1.2 million reduction for next year.

The district is running on a deficit spending plan, which directly impacts students. Members of the Franklin Education Association are disappointed with the levy failure.

In a statement from the Franklin Education Association said, “It is difficult to pass a levy in a high-poverty district where property taxes have risen.”

The statement also said that residents are facing a burden to fund public education in every community, especially ones that have seen drastic cuts already.

Sander is encouraging residents to reach out to their local representatives and advocate for public education.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group