Local preschooler killed in motorhome crash in Florida; District releases statement

A Clark County boy is dead, and several others are injured after a crash involving a motorhome in Florida on Saturday.

CLARK COUNTY — A local preschool student is dead, and several others are hurt after a crash involving a motorhome in Florida on Saturday.

Greenon Local Schools Superintendent Darrin Knapke confirmed the 5-year-old boy attended Enon Elementary.

“The Greenon Local Schools community is heartbroken following a tragic accident in Florida involving members of our school family. We mourn the loss of Tucker, who was a preschool student at Enon Elementary, and the son and grandson of our staff members at Greenon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly difficult time,” Knapke said in a statement to News Center 7.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the crash happened on U.S. 27 in Marion County, Florida, around 5:45 a.m.

The motorhome was carrying 15 people, all from Clark County.

It was heading south on U.S 27 while an SUV was going west on County Road (CR) 316 in Florida, the crash report said.

The two vehicles collided, causing the motorhome to overturn.

Tucker was a passenger in the motorhome and died on scene.

Medics transported 12 other occupants from the motorhome to the hospital with critical injuries, according to the crash report.

The SUV driver also went to the hospital with critical injuries.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

