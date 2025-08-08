Local school district unveils stadium renovations

By WHIO Staff

XENIA — Xenia City Schools are gearing up for the new academic year with significant upgrades, including a brand new Warner Middle School and enhancements to the high school football stadium.

The Warner Middle School, which cost $45 million, originally opened for students in January and will have its first full academic year in 2025-26.

The school is designed with three floors, each dedicated to a different grade level, providing a modern and organized learning environment.

“I’d like to believe the best middle school in the state of Ohio,” Superintendent Gabe Lofton said. “Brand new football stadium. One of the best in the state. So a lot to be proud of.”

The upgrades at the football stadium include new turf, concession stands, a fieldhouse, and bleachers.

The Buccaneers logo is prominently displayed on the new turf, stretching from one 20-yard marker to the other.

Lofton expressed excitement about the upgrades, noting that the Xenia school community is eager for the upcoming football season.

“We’ve heard a lot of people alarms who’ve graduated from senior high school, who live out of town. Who say they’re going to come back for their first home football game,” Lofton said.

The first home game of the season will see Xenia High School facing off against their rival, Beavercreek, on August 22nd.

