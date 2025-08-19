Local school supply store announces upcoming closure, offers discounts

FILE PHOTO: If you still have to do your back to school shopping, there are still deals available.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A local school supply store announced that one of its locations will be closing next month.

United Art and Education said its Dayton/Centerville retail store, at 799 Lyons Road, will close on Sept. 13.

All items in stock at the Dayton/Centerville location are 20% off for a limited time. There are some restrictions; those interested are asked to head into the store for details.

The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

“Thank you for 25 years of loyalty and love in the Dayton area!” the store said in a social media post.

United Art and Education still has retail stores in Fort Wayne (IN), Mishawaka (IN) and Hilliard (OH).

