Local seafood restaurant announces upcoming closure

The Dock Food & Spirits (Courtesy of The Dock Food & Spirits Facebook)
By WHIO Staff

ENON, Clark County — A seafood restaurant in Clark County has announced its upcoming closure.

The Dock Food & Spirits, located at 250 W Main Street in Enon, will close on Nov. 1, according to a social media post from the restaurant.

The Dock has been in business for 31 years.

In the post, the restaurant asks customers to use up any gift cards in the coming weeks.

The restaurant will continue to accept call-ahead seating until it closes.

“We would like to thank everyone for your continued support and countless memories. None of this would be possible with all of you,” the post read.

The reason for the closure was not immediately available.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

