Local senator discovers screw in Chipotle order

Screw found in Chipotle (Courtesy of Willis E Blackshear Jr. Facebook)
By WHIO Staff

MORAINE — A local senator recently found a screw in his Chipotle order.

Willis Blackshear Jr. (D-Dayton) posted the discovery on social media Sunday night.

“This is ridiculous and I have to go to the dentist because of this!” Blackshear said online.

In the comments, Blackshear said he got the taco from the restaurant at 1925 West Dorothy Lane in Moraine.

News Center 7 reached out to Chipotle Mexican Grill for more information about the incident.

“The health and safety of our employees and guests is our top priority. We have spoken directly with the Senator to make it right,” Laurie Schalow, Chief Corporate Affairs and Food Safety Officer, Chipotle, said.

