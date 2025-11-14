Local shelter looking for short-term fosters ahead of construction

Montgomery County Animal Resource Center (Mike Campbell/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Animal Resource Center is looking for short-term fosters ahead of a construction project.

The shelter said some of the kennel areas will undergo construction starting Dec. 1.

The project is expected to last around two weeks, and those who foster could help make a “huge difference.”

“It helps keep the dogs comfortable AND gives them a much-needed break from the shelter,” ARC said in a social media post.

Those who foster any of the dogs will get supplies from the shelter.

