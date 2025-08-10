Local sheriff’s deputy dies after battle with cancer

XENIA — A Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputy has passed away after a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Deputy Chris Longfellow died Sunday morning, according to the Xenia Police Division.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Longfellow was a United States Air Force veteran of Desert Storm.

He served with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office since 2000, after working as a dispatcher from 1997 to 2000.

In addition to his long service with the sheriff’s office, Longfellow has volunteered with the Xenia Township Fire Department and participated in the ROTC program.

Longfellow was known for his dedication to the community, notably through his involvement in the ‘Cops and Cones’ program.

“Chris’ passion for serving the public and for taking care of his brothers and sisters in law enforcement never wavered. Chris would routinely stop and check on any Officer he saw on a stop or a call and ask if they needed anything. Chris’ family shared his passion for taking care of his law enforcement brothers and sisters and would routinely have on duty units, regardless of the agency they worked for, stop by their house for a meal on holidays when those units could not be with their families,” the Xenia Police Division said in a social media post.

The Dairy Station, located at 704 N Detroit Street in Xenia, is hosting a fundraising event to support the family on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Longfellow is survived by his wife of 35 years, Kris, their three children, two grandchildren, and two grand dogs.

