Local sheriff’s office announces death of 34-year-old deputy

CLARK COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office has announced that a deputy has died.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said that Deputy Ami Oliver, 34, passed away.

“Deputy Oliver passed away following a courageous battle with illness,” the department said on social media.

Her online obituary stated that she died on June 18 at Kettering Health in Washington Township.

Visitation has been scheduled for Thursday, June 26, at Second Missionary Baptist Church in Springfield at 11 a.m.

A funeral service will follow at noon, with burial to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.

The sheriff’s office has invited the community to honor Ami Oliver’s life, service, and sacrifice.

