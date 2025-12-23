Local sheriff’s office, community to welcome new K9 deputy

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will soon welcome a new K9 deputy.

K9 deputy Kirk will join the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and serve Harrison Township starting in February, according to a social media post from the township.

K9 Kirk, a 1.5-year-old Belgian Malinois, is currently training with his handler Deputy Blake Creager.

“Once he’s officially on duty, this K-9 team will play an important role in keeping our community safe,” the post said.

