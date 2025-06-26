Local sheriff’s office looking for missing 14-year-old; Have you seen her?

Alaina Caldwell (Champaign County Sheriff's Office)
By WHIO Staff

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Alaina Caldwell left her home on N. State Route 68 around 1:26 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

She is believed to be going to find her biological family.

Caldwell is 5′5″ and around 110 lbs. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Deputies said she was last seen wearing grey Jordan sweatpants, brown Ugg sneakers, and brown glasses.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (937) 653-3409.

