Local sheriff’s office offers food donations to the community

LOGAN COUNTY — An area sheriff’s office is giving back to the community in a time of need.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office started a “Give Back Table”, according to a Facebook post.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The premade bags of food have all the ingredients needed for a meal.

There is no need to call or sign up; simply walk inside their double doors and grab a bag.

The sheriff’s office is looking for donations to continue the program and will provide a supply list of their needs upon reaching out.

They plan to run the program until Christmas.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group