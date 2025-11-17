Local sheriff’s office reminding residents to be vigilant of scam calls

GREENE COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office is continuing to warn people about scam calls.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office shared on social media Monday morning that they’ll never call people to ask for money, gift cards, bitcoin, or their personal information.
“We realize for the majority - these posts seem repetitive - however, every week members of the community fall prey to these scams. Take time and discuss this with friends & family so they don’t become a victim of a phone scam,” the sheriff’s office wrote.
