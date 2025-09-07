Local sheriff’s office warning of arrest warrant scam

Darke County Sheriff's Office
By WHIO Staff

DARKE COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office is warning of an arrest warrant scam targeting residents.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is warning of scammers claiming to be “Deputy Mark Whittaker” and threatening residents with arrest or legal action.

TRENDING STORIES:

The sheriff’s office said this is an attempt to get residents’ personal and financial information.

Residents should not respond to these calls or provide any information.

“The Darke County Sheriff’s Office does not call people to tell them they have arrest warrants,” the sheriff’s office said.

If you are ever concerned about the identity of a deputy who may call you, take their name and call the sheriff’s office at 937-548-2020 and ask dispatch to connect you with the deputy.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of scam calls where the caller claims to be Deputy Mark...

Posted by Darke County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, September 6, 2025

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!