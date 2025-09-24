Local sheriff’s office warns of jury duty scam calls

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office has issued a warning about a phone scam.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that people have received calls claiming to be from their office.

The caller says that you have missed jury duty.

They say that a warrant is for your arrest unless you pay a fine immediately.

The caller then instructs you to do the following:

  • Go to a location with a Bitcoin ATM
  • Convert cash to Bitcoin
  • Transfer it to the scammer

The sheriff’s office states that this is a scam, and they will never demand payment over the phone.

They also do not use Bitcoin or request cryptocurrency for fines.

If you receive a suspicious call like that, hang up the phone.

Do not provide personal or financial information and report it to your local sheriff’s office.

