Local sheriff’s office warns of phone scam impersonating deputies

GREENE COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office is warning people about a phone scam targeting people across the Miami Valley.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post that they have received reports of telephone scams.

They said it involves people representing the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office stated that they have posted on their social media page about phone scams.

They said it is done, so people don’t fall victim.

“Unfortunately, numerous times a week, reports are taken throughout Greene County of individuals losing money to a phone scam,” said the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

They issued the following reminders:

Law enforcement will never contact citizens by phone to request payment to clear arrest warrants.

Never give out personal or financial information over the phone, such as your Social Security number, bank account details, or passwords.

Government agencies will not call you asking for money or threatening you.

Don’t answer calls from numbers you don’t recognize.

Scammers often spoof legitimate numbers, so don’t trust the caller ID.

Be especially cautious of requests for payment via wire transfer, gift card, or cryptocurrency.

Other phone scams include the IRS/government imposter scams, toll road charges overdue scams, BMV scams, free vacations/prizes, fake debt collectors, phony charities, warrant threats, medical alert, and scams targeting seniors, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

They concluded that the best way to avoid becoming a victim is not to “engage in conversation” and hang up the phone.

