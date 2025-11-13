Local sheriff’s office warns of scammers posing as deputies

By WHIO Staff

CLARK COUNTY — A local sheriff’s office is warning residents about scammers posing as deputies.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a social media post that residents have reported receiving automated messages falsely claiming to be from their office.

They say someone identified as Lt. Coleman states that you have missed Federal Grand Jury duty and must call a provided number.

The sheriff’s office says this is a scam.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office emphasizes that they do not make such calls or request personal information or payment through phone messages.

Residents are advised to hang up immediately if they receive such calls and to verify any law enforcement contact by calling the official number, 937-328-2560.

The Sheriff’s Office is actively monitoring the situation to ensure public safety and appreciates community cooperation in preventing fraudulent activity.

