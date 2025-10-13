Local Skyline Chili closed after car slams into restaurant

Car slams into Dayton Skyline Chili location
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A Dayton Skyline Chili location is closed after a vehicle crashed into it early Monday morning.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins is working to learn more about the crash. She’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:30.

As previously reported, crews were dispatched to the Skyline Chili located at 1153 Brown Street on reports of a hit-and-run crash around 12:11 a.m.

Photos from the scene show a large hole through one of the restaurant’s windows. The area is blocked off by police tape.

News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins spoke to the property manager of the building Skyline is in. They said the location would be closed until further notice.

