Local Skyline Chili reopens after car slams into restaurant

DAYTON — A local Skyline Chili restaurant has reopened days after a car slammed into it.

News Center 7 crews noticed the restaurant at 1153 Brown Street was open for business on Wednesday and the damage was covered by plywood.

As previously reported by News Center 7, University of Dayton police officers and Dayton police officers responded to an alarm at the Skyline Chili just after midnight on Monday.

Upon arrival, police found a large hole in the front of the building and car parts left behind.

The driver took off from the scene.

A short time after the crash, a Dayton police officer stopped a vehicle with front-end damage on Wyoming Street.

The driver was cited for not stopping after an accident and failure to control; however, their identity was not immediately available.

