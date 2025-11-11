Local state lawmaker’s proposal looks to ‘prioritize’ DPS students on district’s buses

DAYTON — A new proposal by a local state lawmaker is aimed at defusing the controversy over Dayton Public Schools high school students transferring buses at the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) hub in downtown Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke with the state lawmaker and Dayton Public Schools. He’ll have more on the current busing challenges and this potential plan to fix them tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

State Representative Desiree Tims (D-Dayton) believes her solution just applies common sense and undoes what she calls “an archaic, backwards process” to approaching school busing in Ohio.

TRENDING STORIES:

“It will prioritize Dayton Public School students on Dayton Public School buses,” Tims said. “Pretty simple.”

The district, which has about 13,000 students, takes about 10,000 elementary and middle school students to and from school every day on yellow school buses. They devote a lot of busing capital to taking thousands of private, parochial, and charter school students to their schools.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group