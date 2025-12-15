Local store to close its doors after 75 years

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A local men’s clothing store will be closing its doors after decades of business.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Price Stores in Washington Township announced its last day of operation will be Dec. 31.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We are profoundly grateful to the Dayton community for trusting us for so many years. Closing is bittersweet, but we celebrate the legacy we’ve built together,” a statement from the business reads.

The closure comes as owner Edd Wimsatt plans to retire.

The business said they have looked for a family to take over operations, but no one has expressed serious interest.

The store will hold a liquidation sale now through Dec. 31.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group