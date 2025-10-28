Local superintendent named 2026 Ohio Superintendent of the Year

BEAVERCREEK — Paul Otten, Superintendent of Beavercreek City Schools, has been named the 2026 Ohio Superintendent of the Year by the American Association of School Administrators and the Buckeye Association of School Administrators.

The award recognizes Otten’s exceptional leadership, innovative approach to education, and deep commitment to student success and community engagement.

“Paul Otten exemplifies visionary leadership in education,” Jo Ann Rigano, President of the Beavercreek City Schools Board of Education, said. “His ability to listen to our community, develop innovative solutions, and always keep students at the center of every decision has transformed our district.”

The Ohio Superintendent of the Year award recognizes excellence across four critical areas: Leadership for Learning, Communication, Professionalism, and Community Involvement.

The district shared that Otten has championed creative solutions to meet diverse student needs, including establishing the district’s Air Force Junior ROTC program and implementing new Career Technology Education Pathways.

Otten has also implemented outreach initiatives that regularly engage parents, students, business leaders, and community members.

“This recognition reflects the extraordinary work of our entire Beavercreek City Schools community—our talented staff, supportive families, engaged students, and committed community partners,” Otten said. “Together, we’ve built a district culture that prioritizes innovation, excellence, and meeting the needs of the students we serve.”

Otten, who has led the district since July 2016, now advances to compete for National Superintendent of the Year.

