Local taco restaurant announces sudden closure

Krazy Taco 937 (Courtesy of Krazy Taco 937 Facebook)
By WHIO Staff

SPRINGFIELD — A taco restaurant in Springfield announced its sudden closure.

The owner of Krazy Taco 937 made the announcement on social media Monday afternoon.

The restaurant is located at 229 N Belmont Avenue in Springfield.

“I want to thank the staff, past and current, for going down this path with me. I’m very proud of what we accomplished. To our customers: thank you for showing up, cheering us on, and giving this place a soul. Your support meant more than you know,” the post read.

It is unclear why the restaurant suddenly closed.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

