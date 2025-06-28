Local taco truck, cafe to form partnership; opening next week

XENIA — A local taco truck and cafe have announced they are forming a partnership.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Miguel’s Tacos, a taco truck that offers authentic Mexican cuisine in Yellow Springs, is forming a partnership with Arise Cafe, a cafe located on the campus of the Emerge Center in Xenia.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Emerge Center posted a video this week on Facebook announcing the partnership.

Miguel’s Tacos’ menu features items like tacos, bowls, burritos, quesadillas, and more.

The new location, called “Miguel’s at the Arise Cafe,” will feature a revised menu and adjusted hours of operation.

“Miguel Espinoza, owner of Miguel’s Tacos, said he is excited for the opportunity to open another location at Arise Cafe,” the post read.

Espinoza opened his original taco trailer in June 2017 after previously operating restaurants in Florida.

Miguel’s at the Arise Cafe will open on Monday, June 30.

Big News!!!! Miguel's Tacos at the Arise Cafe open's on Monday 6/30/25! There will be a change in ownership and new menu at Arise as Chef Anthony is moving to a new position within the ecosystem. For years, Miguels has offered authentic Mexican cuisine in the heart of Yellow Springs. With everything made fresh and, on the spot, they offer different specials every day of the week! Featured items include tacos, bowls, burritos, quesadillas and more. Miguel Espinoza, owner of Miguel's Tacos, said he is excited for the opportunity to open another location at Arise Cafe. The new business will be called "Miguel's at the Arise Cafe," and it will feature a revised menu and adjusted hours of operation. Espinoza, a native of Mexico who has spent decades in the U.S., opened his original taco trailer in June 2017 after previously operating restaurants in Florida. Posted by The Emerge Center on Tuesday, June 24, 2025

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group