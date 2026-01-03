Local task force seizes over $20M worth of drugs in 2025

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — In 2025, the Regional Agency Narcotics and Gun Enforcement (R.A.N.G.E.) Task Force carried out hundreds of operations aimed at stopping drug trafficking and gun-related crime.

Throughout the year, the R.A.N.G.E. Task Force conducted 525 operations, including the execution of 184 search warrants focused on disrupting illegal drug distribution and gun-related criminal activity, according to a media release.

As a result of these investigations, task force detectives seized significant quantities of illegal drugs, including 21,047 grams of fentanyl and 52,195 unit doses of fentanyl pills.

Investigators also recovered $623,700 in cash believed to be connected to drug trafficking.

In addition to narcotics, the R.A.N.G.E. Task Force arrested 205 suspects and confiscated 172 firearms during 2025.

In total, the estimated street value of the drugs seized during the year exceeds $20 million.

“These numbers represent far more than statistics—they represent lives saved and communities made safer,” said Sheriff Streck. “By removing large quantities of deadly drugs like fentanyl and holding those responsible accountable, the R.A.N.G.E. Task Force is disrupting criminal networks and protecting families throughout our region.”

