Local teacher among finalists for Ohio Teacher of the Year

Dixie Middle School mathematics teachers Ronda Nisbet has been named one of the final four finalist for the 2026 Ohio Teacher of the Year award.

NEW LEBANON — A Montgomery County teacher has been named a finalist for the 2026 Ohio Teacher of the Year competition.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ronda Nisbet, a mathematics teacher at Dixie Middle School in New Lebanon, Ohio, has been named one of four finalists for the honor.

The winner will be announced at the beginning of the school year.

TRENDING STORIES:

Montgomery County Educational Service Center Superintendent Shannon Cox praised Nisbet for her commitment to empowering students and shaping a better future.

“Every day here in Montgomery County, we are committed to supporting educators so they can empower students to thrive,” said MCESC Superintendent Shannon Cox. “Ronda Nisbet exemplifies that mission—not only by lifting up her students, but by shaping a better future for the next generation through her unwavering dedication and excellence in teaching.”

New Lebanon Local Schools Superintendent Dr. Greg Williams expressed pride in Nisbet’s recognition, stating, “The honor of being one of four finalists for Teacher of the Year in Ohio affirms what her students and colleagues observe every year.”

Jason Izor, Principal of Dixie Middle School, noted Nisbet’s ability to maintain positive relationships and high expectations for academic progress, leading to improved academic results.

The other finalists for the 2026 Ohio Teacher of the Year are Christopher Monsour from Tiffin City Schools, Chad Thatcher from Whitehall City Schools, and LeShun Collins from Orange City School District.

The Ohio Teacher of the Year program, which began in 1964, annually identifies exceptional teachers statewide, celebrating their effective work in and outside the classroom.

The program aims to provide opportunities for professional learning and networking to exemplary teachers as leaders and advocates for public education.

Finalists are selected based on criteria such as expertise in their field, collaboration with colleagues and families, connection to the community, leadership and innovation, and clear communication and expression.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group