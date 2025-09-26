Local teachers investigated for social media posts to return to classrooms

A Greene County school district is investigating some of its employees because of their social media posts.

XENIA — Xenia Community Schools has given an update on two teachers who were recently the subject of an investigation regarding their social media posts.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dr. Gabriel Lofton, superintendent, sent a message to district families this week saying the personnel matter was handled internally.

“First and foremost, I can tell you that the two teachers involved have expressed their genuine regret for comments made on their personal social media platforms,” Dr. Lofton said.

Both teachers received “appropriate consequences” in line with the district’s Human Resources protocols. Dr. Lofton added that they will be returning to their classrooms next week.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dr. Lofton went on to say that the two teachers are “dedicated and caring educators.”

”In addition, their impact on students over the years has been overwhelmingly positive, as attested to by several former students who have reached out to the district in support of them over the past week," Dr. Lofton wrote.

As News Center 7 previously reported, an internal investigation was launched following social media posts made “in the immediate aftermath of a tragedy.”

The Xenia Community Schools Board of Education gathered for a special meeting on last week to discuss personnel matters.

After an executive session, the board members read a statement regarding the investigation into multiple school employees for their social media posts.

“We, as the Xenia Community School Board, are against any type of violence, viewpoints that promote violence, or do not reflect the core values of Xenia Community schools. We are investigating a situation and taking all necessary steps to resolve it. This is a very difficult situation, and we are working hand in hand with our legal team,” a board member said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group