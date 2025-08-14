Local teen organizes event to raise money for African students in Liberia

DAYTON — A local student from Montgomery County is organizing a charity event called the “Walk for Scholars” at Triangle Park in Dayton on September 6th to raise funds for the Brooke Gates Project, which supports over 50 students in Liberia by providing them with access to basic education.

The Brooke Gates Project, founded by Brooke Gates, is dedicated to helping students in Liberia afford their education. The initiative currently supports more than 50 students across nine schools in Liberia, ensuring they have the necessary funds to continue their studies.

The upcoming ‘Walk for Scholars’ event at Triangle Park in Dayton aims to raise money to keep these students in school and to show solidarity with them.

Brooke Gates, the founder of The Brooke Gates Project, explained her motivation, saying, “I just knew it would take a while if I wanted it to be good.” She also expressed her excitement for the event, stating, “I’m excited for everybody to come out and support and for us to show the people who are also going to be doing the walk in Liberia that we support them here in Ohio.”

Brooke Gates, who is preparing for her first year of college, has dedicated the last six months to organizing the ‘Walk for Scholars’ event. She hopes that the walk will not only raise the necessary funds to keep more than 50 students in school but also inspire others to help those in need.

Gates highlighted the symbolic nature of the walk, explaining that it is meant to give participants a glimpse into the daily challenges faced by students in Liberia, who often walk an hour to school in extreme heat. “The students in Liberia walk about an hour to school in 100-degree heat. So I was thinking, like for this, we could bring awareness to that and just walk 10 minutes if they can walk an hour to school,” she said.

Through the Brooke Gates Project, Brooke Gates is not only raising funds to support education for students in Liberia but also hopes to inspire others to help those in need. “I hope that my story can encourage others to help and support people who are in need and underserved communities,” Gates said.

