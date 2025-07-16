Local township trustee accused of filming juvenile in bathroom

PREBLE COUNTY — Additional details have been released following the arrest of a local township trustee.

News Center 7 previously reported that Gasper Twp. Trustee Joseph Wade Guthrie, 36, was arrested on Sunday.

Guthrie was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court with illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material, tampering with evidence, voyeurism, and grooming, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

The charges are related to an accusation that he was recording a juvenile in the bathroom at a home, the sheriff’s office said.

Guthrie has posted bond.

Online records show that Guthrie’s current term as trustee started on November 1, 2024, and is set to expire on December 31, 2027.

Gasper Township Trustees issued the following statement:

“The Board of Trustees, Gasper Township, is aware of the news regarding Mr. Joseph “Wade” Guthrie. Though we understand the community interest in the situation, we are unable to provide comment at this time.”

