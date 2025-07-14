Local township trustee arrested on voyeurism charge

Joseph Wade Guthrie (Preble County Jail)
By WHIO Staff

PREBLE COUNTY — A local township trustee has been arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of voyeurism.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Gasper Twp. Trustee Joseph Wade Guthrie, 36, was arrested on Sunday, Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson confirmed.

TRENDING STORIES:

Guthrie is booked on suspicion of voyeurism and tampering with evidence. Formal charges are in the process of being filed, Simpson confirmed.

Additional details on the accusations against Guthrie were not immediately made available.

Online records show that Guthrie’s current term as trustee started on November 1, 2024, and is set to expire on December 31, 2027.

News Center 7 has reached out to the township for a statement on Guthrie’s arrest. We have not received a response at the time of this report.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!