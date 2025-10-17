Local township’s police chief resigns

PERRY TOWNSHIP — The chief of Perry Township’s Police Department has resigned.

During a special meeting on Thursday, township trustees announced that they received a resignation letter from Chief Erica Barges.

“She is no longer the chief of police of Perry Township,” Trustee Blaine Heeter said.

Barges became the chief of police in May 2023.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will help respond to calls seven days a week, 12 hours a day, with two deputies during peak hours.

In about a month, trustees will have a town hall meeting regarding the future of the township’s police department going forward.

“Meaning, do we continue to entertain having the sheriff’s office as our security force, or do we rebuild Perry Township’s police force?” Heeter said.

Trustees voted to accept Barges’ resignation.

