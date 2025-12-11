Local toy drive brings smiles to dozens of children’s faces

‘We do as much as we can for each kid,’ FLOC to serve over 900 families this holiday season

DAYTON — One of the area’s largest toy drives took place as ‘For the Love of Children’ delivered gifts to almost a thousand kids in the child care system.

The program, which began in 1980, has grown significantly, expanding from helping fewer than three dozen children to now providing gifts to over 4,000 needy children.

The toy drive aims to bring joy to children in the child care system, ensuring they receive gifts during the holiday season.

Since its inception, the program has expanded its reach, demonstrating a commitment to supporting more children each year.

Altogether, the program will distribute gifts to over 4,000 children, marking a significant impact on the community.

