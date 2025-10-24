Local university fires football coach due to ‘substandard’ team performance

SPRINGFIELD — Wittenberg University announced today that Head Football Coach Jim Collins has been fired.

Vice President and Director of Athletics Brian Agler stated that the decision was made to pursue new leadership for the football program.

“Jim Collin’s employment was terminated because of substandard team performance,” Agler told News Center 7.

Joe Nemith has been appointed as the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Joe Nemith, who will serve as interim head coach, has been with the Tigers as the defensive passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach since 2023. He brings over 28 years of coaching experience to his new role.

Nemith is a 1997 graduate of Malone College. His extensive background in coaching is expected to provide stability to the team during this transition period.

A national search for Jim Collins’ successor will begin soon, as the university seeks to find a permanent head coach.

