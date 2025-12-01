Local university names new head football coach

WITTENBERG — Wittenberg University has announced its new head football coach.

BJ Coad, a Wittenberg alumnus from the class of 2008, was hired as the new head coach of Wittenberg Football, effective Dec. 1.

Coad returns to his alma mater with a diverse coaching background, having held positions at Wittenberg, Syracuse University, Marian University, Butler University, and Ohio Dominican University.

Most recently, he served as associate head coach and offensive coordinator at Ohio Dominican University.

“My career has been profoundly shaped by my time as a student-athlete and young coach here,” Coad said. “I credit a great amount of my coaching identity and professional success to my time in the Wittenberg Football program. I can’t contain my excitement about this position.”

Coad began his coaching career at Wittenberg after earning four letters as an offensive lineman for the Tigers.

Coad’s coaching career also includes a stint at Syracuse University as a graduate assistant, where he contributed to multiple units and helped the team achieve co-champion status in the Big East in 2012.

His coaching journey continued at Butler University and later back at Marian, where he served as offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator, leading the team to NAIA Tournament appearances.

News Center 7 previously reported that Wittenberg fired its previous coach, Jim Collins, due to “substandard team performance” in October.

