Local veterinary office announces upcoming closure

MIAMISBURG — A local veterinarian announced its upcoming closure on social media over the weekend.

Pets In Stitches at 8265 Springboro Pike in Miamisburg will have its final day of appointments on July 15, according to Dr. Danielle Rastetter and the Pets In Stitches Team.

Rastetter told News Center 7 that the business is closing down for economic reasons.

“Being a small solo veterinarian business with the rising costs of services and supplies is not sustainable for Pets In Stitches,” Rastetter said.

The post from the veterinarian indicates that the decision to close was not made lightly, and it comes with a full heart.

“Whether patients came to us through referrals from family veterinarians, local emergency hospitals, or found us on their own—we are so grateful for the trust placed in us," the post reads.

The staff thanked their clients, ER teams, and referring veterinarians for their support over the years.

“You’ve helped make Pets In Stitches a place where meaningful care happened every day, and it has been an honor to be part of your pets’ journeys,” the post reads.

All clients and patients who may need records or help with follow-up care are encouraged to reach out.

The business will be selling select veterinary equipment and supplies. All veterinary professionals or clinics interested in what’s available can reach out through email.

