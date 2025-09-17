Local woman accused of Medicaid fraud, Ohio AG says

NEW CARLISLE — A local woman is one of 16 people accused of defrauding Medicaid.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

All 16 Medicaid providers are charged with stealing a combined $1.7 million from the health-care program, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Gina Dillon-Gardner, 40, of New Carlisle, is one of three people indicted involving a loss of over $7,400 to Medicaid.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Medicaid fraud may be a financial crime, but it comes at a human cost,” Yost said. “It preys on the vulnerable who depend on the program and betrays the trust of the taxpayers who fund it.”

Dillon-Garner is one of three people in separate cases accused of claiming to provide home health services to Medicaid recipients. Investigators determined that the recipients were in the hospital on the dates that the services were said to be provided, the Ohio AG’s office said.

It is the second announcement from Yost’s office this month.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group