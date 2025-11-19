Local woman accused of stealing over $22K from Medicaid

CLARK COUNTY — A local Medicaid provider is accused of stealing from the government health-care program, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office.
Andrea Johnson, 53, of South Charleston, was indicted on one count of Medicaid fraud on Nov. 13, according to Franklin County Court of Common Pleas records.
Johnson allegedly continued to bill Medicaid after she stopped providing services to a client and forged the client’s signature on timesheets, the office said.
This resulted in a loss of approximately $22,886 to Medicaid.
Eight other people in Ohio were indicted on Medicaid fraud charges, the attorney general’s office said.
“Cheating Medicaid earns you nothing but a court date and a criminal record,” Yost said. “We’re working hard for Ohioans to recover ill-gotten gains and bring fraudsters to justice.”
In total, the nine providers are accused of stealing a combined $530,888.
According to the office, the other providers charged include:
- Monica Dean, 46, of Cleveland, was indicted on Medicaid fraud and theft charges after investigators calculated a $45,205 loss to the program.
- Mustafa Issa, 34, and his wife, Ayshia Mustapha, 28, allegedly ran multiple billing schemes from their West Chester business, Hearts of Care Home Health Care Agency. The schemes caused a $344,602 loss between June 2023 and November 2024.
- Mary Moore, 52, of Cincinnati, allegedly falsified timesheets to make it look like she provided services to a relative when she didn’t. This resulted in a $2,896 loss to Medicaid.
- Elizabeth Nawrot, 38, of Uhrichsville, is accused of billing Medicaid for seven days of services when she later admitted to only working six. The loss was totaled to $5,337.
- Tiara Portis, 32, of Akron, is accused of inflating hours on the billing records and billing the program while traveling or when clients were unavailable. The loss totaled $36,380.
- Alayjah Terrell, 29, of Cleveland, was indicted on Medicaid fraud and theft charges due to a $63,471 loss to Medicaid. She is accused of billing the program for dates that recipients were hospitalized, when she had canceled her services, and more.
- Gerri Toney, 59, of West Union, was indicted after approximately $10,111 was improperly paid to her for overbilling.
