Local woman arrested after authorities find suspected cocaine during traffic stop

MERCER COUNTY — A Dayton woman was arrested after a traffic stop led to a drug bust in Mercer County over the weekend, according to our media partner WCSM Radio.

A Mercer County sheriff’s deputy stopped Sharon Riley, 58, around 4 p.m. on Nov. 9 for an obstructed license plate.

The deputy followed the car north on U.S. 127 until she turned into the parking lot in the 6000 block of South Main Street in Celina, according to an affidavit filed in Mercer County Common Pleas Court.

During the traffic stop, Riley reportedly told the deputy that she wasn’t allowed to drive, WCSM reported.

Deputies learned she had a warrant from Montgomery County for possession of cocaine and took her into custody.

A K9 was then called to the scene.

Deputies said the dog alerted to the presence of drugs in the car.

While searching the car, authorities reportedly found a tube with burnt residue under the driver’s seat, a small bag of smoking pipes, steel wool, and a small container of suspected cocaine, WCSM reported.

Court records indicate that Riley told deputies the substance was cocaine.

Riley was indicted on one count of possession of cocaine and one count of illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, according to WCSM.

She remains booked in the Mercer County Jail.

